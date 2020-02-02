Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,639.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Tellor has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $47,639.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00030632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 899,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,086 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.