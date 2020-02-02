TEMCO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,972.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $50,972.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,255,833,641 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io.

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

