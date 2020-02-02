TenX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One TenX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Livecoin and COSS. TenX has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $3.78 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,694,791 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Neraex, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, BitBay, Gate.io, Upbit, BigONE, Cobinhood, Huobi, Livecoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Liqui and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

