TERA (TERA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $436,612.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $436,612.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.02972098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00197506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.