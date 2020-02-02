Terracoin Price Tops $0.0410 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $940,299.00 and $336.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.04045159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00702009 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000706 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.