Tether Reaches Market Cap of $4.65 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, Kryptono and EXX. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and approximately $40.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Kraken, QBTC, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, IDCM, Sistemkoin, BitForex, Coinut, Trade By Trade, BitMart, IDAX, Iquant, Gate.io, CoinTiger, OKEx, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, BtcTurk, B2BX, CoinEx, C2CX, Binance, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Huobi, Liqui, Bibox, FCoin, ABCC, UEX, Bitfinex, LBank, Bit-Z, BigONE, Exmo, MBAex, EXX, TDAX, Kryptono, Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

