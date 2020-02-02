Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 26.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.69. 6,182,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $245.68 and a twelve month high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.