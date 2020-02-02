Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Has $7.01 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after purchasing an additional 527,421 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,681,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,873,669 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

