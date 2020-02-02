Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Makes New $7.87 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

