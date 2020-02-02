Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases 3,380 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,152,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.02. 567,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,743. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

