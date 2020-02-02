Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

