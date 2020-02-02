Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for 38.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mad River Investors owned about 0.74% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $44,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Man Group plc grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,405,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 903.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.00 per share, with a total value of $72,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,109. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $29.21 on Friday, hitting $755.71. 48,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $770.84 and its 200 day moving average is $688.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

