Thar Token Price Reaches $0.0992 on Top Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market capitalization of $74,657.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005457 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000909 BTC.

999 (999) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token's total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token's official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

