The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises about 5.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.38% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,247,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 381,231 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 560.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,193 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 1,598,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,986. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

