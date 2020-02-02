The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ENSG opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

