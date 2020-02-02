The Force Protocol (FOR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008454 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010377 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.