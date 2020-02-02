The Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Radar Relay and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

