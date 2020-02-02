THEKEY One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,408.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Coinrail. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $20,408.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,699,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

