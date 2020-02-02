Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 7.5% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 95,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 129,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

