Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 9.4% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $122,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.59 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

