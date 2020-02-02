Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $952,571.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $952,571.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008438 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

