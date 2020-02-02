THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $2.85 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Hotbit, Binance and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, WazirX, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinbit, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.