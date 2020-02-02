Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,380.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Thingschain has a market cap of $20,380.00 and approximately $9,351.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066990 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,486.93 or 1.00318802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00048501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

