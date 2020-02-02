THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report $11.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.59 million. THL Credit reported sales of $15.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full year sales of $54.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.94 million to $54.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.35 million, with estimates ranging from $49.48 million to $51.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). THL Credit had a negative net margin of 55.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. THL Credit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 560,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 74,027 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of THL Credit by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. THL Credit has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

