THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Reaches $14.75 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $447,762.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.81 or 0.02991931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00195789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00130130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,306,175 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.