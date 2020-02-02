ThoreCoin (THR) Price Up 10.8% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,825.51 or 0.19416557 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $158.25 million and $182,064.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.37 or 0.02971450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00195875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00130052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

