Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,786.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 49.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $330,633.00 and $1,786.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

