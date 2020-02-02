Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $2.44 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

