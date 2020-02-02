Tidex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $763.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $763.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.02971598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00129961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

