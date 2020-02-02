TigerCash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.28 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $133,680.00 and approximately $16.28 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.02665145 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

