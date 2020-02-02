Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.00. 1,588,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.