Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDL. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

IBDL stock remained flat at $$25.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 134,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,990. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

