Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDM. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

IBDM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 165,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,771. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

