Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 2.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

