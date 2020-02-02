Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 17,206 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 112,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 60,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 27,081,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,476,838. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

