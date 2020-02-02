Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,691 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

