Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Booking accounts for approximately 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Booking by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 19,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,635,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $41.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,337. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,022.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.