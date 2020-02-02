Time New Bank (TNB) Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $876,667.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, C2CX, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinBene, OTCBTC, C2CX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, BigONE, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

