Titan Coin (TTN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $423,948.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

