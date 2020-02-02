Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,217 Shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of NK Lukoil PAO worth $40,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUKOY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of LUKOY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NK Lukoil PAO has a 12-month low of $74.98 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

