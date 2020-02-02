Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,434 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 13,862,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,945. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

