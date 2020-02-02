Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 28,952 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $31,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. 6,893,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

