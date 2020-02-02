Todd Asset Management LLC Has $64.69 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto accounts for approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rio Tinto worth $64,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 2,916,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,874. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

