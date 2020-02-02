Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.16. 2,190,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,829. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $250.09 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

