Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,951 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of AutoZone worth $52,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO traded down $28.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,057.96. The stock had a trading volume of 310,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,139.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $832.62 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

