Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 66,115 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 1,694,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its 200 day moving average is $262.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.92.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

