Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of PulteGroup worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,607,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,367,000 after purchasing an additional 187,312 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,814,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 598,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 119,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

PHM stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. 4,079,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

