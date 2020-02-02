Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 18,241 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ON Semiconductor worth $40,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,914 shares of company stock worth $5,171,991 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 7,934,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,248. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.39.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

