Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,109. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.