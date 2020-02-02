Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Iqvia makes up approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Iqvia worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 127.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

